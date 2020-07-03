Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Court approves petition against Faisal Vawda for immediate hearing

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Photo: Faisal Vawda/Facebook

The Islamabad High Court has approved for immediate hearing a case against Federal Water and Power Minister Faisal Vawda.

Justice Aamer Farooq has issued orders to the court’s registrar to set the hearing for July 15.

The petitioner, Mian Faisal, is challenging Vawda’s appointment as a federal minister. His lawyer Barrister Jahangir Jadoon appeared in court on Friday with a request for a hearing next week.

The petitioner has claimed that Vawda held US citizenship when he submitted his nomination papers.

The last hearing of a writ petition against Vawda was on January 29. A petition to declare him unfit for office because he hid his foreign nationality is currently being heard. The petitioner said Vawda hasn’t submitted his reply in this case yet and is deliberately delaying the proceedings.

