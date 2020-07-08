Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Coronavirus: Seven more Lahore neighbourhoods to go under lockdown

Posted: Jul 8, 2020
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Photo: Online

The district administration of Lahore has announced a week-long smart lockdown starting Wednesday night in seven more areas where coronavirus cases have increased.

WAPDA Town and the DHA EME Society will be completely closed. Other areas where the lockdown will be imposed are Johar Town Block C, Chungi Amar Sindhu (main market), Punjab Government Scheme and Green City.

According to the deputy commissioner, the lockdown will be imposed for a week. “The decision was taken after 877 coronavirus cases were reported in these areas,” he said.

On Tuesday, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that the government will keep imposing lockdowns in areas where the coronavirus cases are increasingly reported.

Punjab has reported over 83,000 COVID-19 cases so far.

