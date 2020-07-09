Headlines 9am: Over 210,000 Pakistanis defeat coronavirus

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.
Pakistan reported over 1,300 coronavirus cases and 38 fatalities on Tuesday. A total of 5,667 people have died so far while 51,283 active cases remain. More than 210,000 Pakistanis have defeated the virus.
Six people have been injured in Mianwali after the city was lashed by heavy rainfall.
A video has been circulating on social media where a man can be seen repeatedly hitting his mother in Rawalpindi. The CPO has taken notice of the incident and asked for a report on the matter. The suspect and his wife have been booked.
A suspect robbed a man in Karachi’s SITE Area who had just come out of a bank with cash. The same robbers were also seen snatching a cell phone in DHA. Thieves stole a laptop from inside a car in PECHS.
The Zilhaj moon was not sighted by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on July 21, which means Eidul Azha will be celebrated in Pakistan on August 1. This is contrary to Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s prediction of Eidul Azha being celebrated on July 31 and moon being sighted on July 21.