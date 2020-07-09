Headlines 9am: Over 210,000 Pakistanis defeat coronavirus

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Pakistan reported over 1,300 coronavirus cases and 38 fatalities on Tuesday. A total of 5,667 people have died so far while 51,283 active cases remain. More than 210,000 Pakistanis have defeated the virus.

Six people have been injured in Mianwali after the city was lashed by heavy rainfall.

Journalist Matiullah Jan has reached home 12 hours after he was abducted. His abductors released him near Fateh Jang. The journalist was kidnapped Tuesday morning from Islamabad’s G-6. He will appear before the Supreme Court today in contempt proceedings against him over his alleged derogatory tweet against the court and its judges.

Two witnesses have retracted their statements against former Malir SSP Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case. Two policemen, Shahzad Jahangir and Rana Asif, told the court that they were forced to record statements against Anwar.

A video has been circulating on social media where a man can be seen repeatedly hitting his mother in Rawalpindi. The CPO has taken notice of the incident and asked for a report on the matter. The suspect and his wife have been booked.

A suspect robbed a man in Karachi’s SITE Area who had just come out of a bank with cash. The same robbers were also seen snatching a cell phone in DHA. Thieves stole a laptop from inside a car in PECHS.

The Zilhaj moon was not sighted by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on July 21, which means Eidul Azha will be celebrated in Pakistan on August 1. This is contrary to Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s prediction of Eidul Azha being celebrated on July 31 and moon being sighted on July 21.

Sister Ruth Lewis, the in-charge and one of the founders of charity organisation Dar-ul-Sukoon, has passed away due to the novel coronavirus. She will be buried in Karachi today. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has expressed sorrow at her demise.