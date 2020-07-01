Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Coronavirus: Faisalabad’s cases drop by 58% due to smart lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus: Faisalabad’s cases drop by 58% due to smart lockdown

Photo: Online

The number of coronavirus cases in Faisalabad have dropped by 58% ever since a smart lockdown has been imposed in the city.

According to the district administration, in the first two weeks of June the total number of COVID-19 cases were 1,830 which fell to 760 after the smart lockdown was imposed on June 14.

“We have seen an effective result of the implementation of the smart lockdown in the city,” the assistant commissioner said.

Initially, 20 commercial areas and three residential areas of the the city were sealed because of the growing cases and SOP violations.

Residents have also expressed satisfaction with the decrease in the cases and said people should follow the SOPs and help the government.

Due to the decrease, neurological and surgical wards at hospitals in the city that had been converted into coronavirus facilities have also been shut down.

Punjab has reported more than 76,000 coronavirus cases so far. On Tuesday, the total number of patients who recovered from the virus in the country crossed 100,000.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad smart lockdown
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
faisalabad, coronavirus, smart lockdown, SOPs, government, cases,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
NAB wants more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal
NAB wants more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.