Coronavirus: Faisalabad’s cases drop by 58% due to smart lockdown

The number of coronavirus cases in Faisalabad have dropped by 58% ever since a smart lockdown has been imposed in the city.

According to the district administration, in the first two weeks of June the total number of COVID-19 cases were 1,830 which fell to 760 after the smart lockdown was imposed on June 14.

“We have seen an effective result of the implementation of the smart lockdown in the city,” the assistant commissioner said.

Initially, 20 commercial areas and three residential areas of the the city were sealed because of the growing cases and SOP violations.

Residents have also expressed satisfaction with the decrease in the cases and said people should follow the SOPs and help the government.

Due to the decrease, neurological and surgical wards at hospitals in the city that had been converted into coronavirus facilities have also been shut down.

Punjab has reported more than 76,000 coronavirus cases so far. On Tuesday, the total number of patients who recovered from the virus in the country crossed 100,000.