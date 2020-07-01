Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Child’s picture with grandfather’s body exposed Modi’s Hindutva mentality: Qureshi

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Child’s picture with grandfather’s body exposed Modi’s Hindutva mentality: Qureshi

File photo: AFP

The picture of a three-year-old sitting on the body of his grandfather in Indian-held Kashmir has “exposed” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “hindutva mentality” before the world, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday.

“Today, the one picture that the world saw has told the whole story and exposed the mentality of RSS and Modi’s hindutva mentality,” the foreign minister told SAMAA TV.

Hundreds of people in Indian-controlled Kashmir staged protests on Wednesday, accusing the government forces of killing a man during an encounter in Sopore.

Rebels opened fire from a mosque attic in the northern town of Sopore, setting off a battle with security forces, paramilitary police spokesperson Junaid Khan told AFP.

The family of Bashir Ahmed Khan, however, alleged that he was dragged out of his car after the showdown and shot dead by paramilitary troopers.

His three-year-old grandson, who was travelling with him, was later pictured sitting on his chest.

“Locals said that he (Khan) was brought out of his car and shot dead by the forces,” Farooq Ahmed, a nephew of the dead man told AFP.

“They told us that someone in uniform then put the child on his chest as he lay dead on the road and took photographs,” Ahmed said.

The photo of the child sat on the body of his dead grandfather was widely shared on social media.

“The world community should carefully see this photo… the human rights organizations should carefully see it… what this picture is saying,” Qureshi said.

The foreign minister said that the international and Pakistani human rights bodies should raise their voice against Indian atrocities in the valley.

He termed the killing the “murder of humanity” and said Pakistan will expose India on every forum.

Pakistan
 
