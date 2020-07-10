Children, elderly people not allowed inside Islamabad Maweshi Mandi

The Islamabad administration will not allow Maweshi Mandis inside the city ahead of Eidul Azha due to concerns that they could increase transmission of coronavirus.

According to the SOPs issued by the city administration, children and elderly people will not be allowed to enter the Maweshi Mandi.

The administration has made it mandatory to wear face masks and gloves inside the mandi. The officials said the SOPs were issued to protect people from coronavirus and Congo virus.

Coronavirus has so far claimed 146 lives in Islamabad, while the total number of known cases in the city has reached 13,829.