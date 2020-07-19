Sunday, July 19, 2020  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Eight-year-old’s body found at construction site in Mandi Bahauddin

Posted: Jul 19, 2020
Art: SAMAA Digital

The body of an eight-year-old boy was found at an under construction house in Mandi Bahauddin on Saturday.

The child had been raped and murdered, confirmed the police.

His body was found at 8pm on Saturday at an under construction house near his in the Sobawa neighbourhood.

He left his house to buy toffees, according to his uncle, who called for justice.

The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and begun an investigation.

A post-mortem examination has been completed and the body has been handed over to the family.

DPO Nasir Sial said there are no immediate signs indicating cause of death. He said the post-mortem report will reveal more details about the crime.






 

 
 

 
