Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Chaudhry brothers laundered money through fictitious accounts, NAB tells court

Posted: Jul 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Chaudhry brothers laundered money through fictitious accounts, NAB tells court

Photo: FILE

PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi were involved in laundering money through fictitious accounts, the National Accountability Bureau told the Lahore High Court Friday.

NAB stated so in its reply on a petition filed by the Chaudhry brothers in the court to restrict the anti-corruption watchdog from reopening an old inquiry against them for owning assets beyond means.

Hussain and his family owned assets worth Rs2.1 million in 1985, the anti-graft body said in its reply. Their assets exceeded Rs518.4 million in 2019.

The PML-Q leaders used five fictitious accounts to launder money, according to NAB.

It has requested the court to dismiss the petition filed by them.

NAB Pervaiz Elahi Shujaat Hussain
 
Tell us what you think:

Shujaat Hussain, Pervaiz Elahi, NAB, Lahore High Court, assets beyond means, money laundering, Chaudhry brothers
 
