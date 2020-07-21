Charsadda pregnant woman killed by mother-in-law, sister-in-law: police

A woman who was five months pregnant was killed by her mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law in Charsadda, according to the police.

The family tried to deceive the police by telling them that the woman had died by suicide.

“We were dubious of the claims made by the family and therefore got a post-mortem examination conducted,” a police officer said. “The reports revealed that she was tortured to death.”

The police then took the suspects into custody and interrogated them after which they confessed to their crime. The murder weapon has been seized.

“They did not just kill my niece but also her child,” the woman’s uncle said. “I request the court to take suo moto notice and punish the murderers,” he added.

The woman had married a man identified as Fazal Shehzad three years ago. She has also left behind a young son.