Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Charsadda widow, man killed for honour: police

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Four men were arrested on Tuesday for murdering a woman and man in the name of honour in Charsadda, according to the police.

The suspects included the brother-in-law and father-in-law of the woman who was a widow with four children. The man, on the other hand, hailed from District Khyber and was an officer at Bajaur Frontier Corps.

The police said that both of them had been in contact over the phone and the woman had allegedly called the man to her house. “When her relatives got to know about this they shot both of them,” the Charsadda SHO said.

Both the bodies have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (Punishment of qatl-i-amd), Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Section 311 (if the offence has been committed in the name or on the pretext of honour) of the Pakistan Penal Court.

The weapons used in the crime has been seized.

