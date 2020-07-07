CCI to make decision on Islamabad temple construction, court told

The construction of a temple in Islamabad has been halted and the case has been sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology, the Islamabad High Court was informed on Tuesday.

The court was hearing a petition filed against the construction of the temple in Islamabad. The verdict has been reserved.

Deputy Attorney General Khalid Mehmood Raja appeared in court and said that the construction work has been halted.

The petitioner, identified as Khushnood Khan, said that there are three temples in the twin cities. He remarked that there is already a temple in Saidpur village in Islamabad and the government should renovate it rather than constructing a new one.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Shri Krishna temple was performed on June 23. The temple spread over four kanals is meant to include a crematorium, visitor accommodation, a community hall and parking space.

The plan was reportedly approved in 2017 by the PML-N government but the construction kept being delayed.

The construction, however, was challenged by many religious hardliners. Since the news of its construction was shared, the site has been attacked and vandalised four times.