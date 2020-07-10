Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Case registered after fight breaks out outside Rawalpindi Press Club

Posted: Jul 10, 2020
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
A case has been registered on behalf of the Rawalpindi Press Club after two groups clashed outside the club on Thursday.

The clash was between employees of a private housing society and people affected by the society. They had come to the press club to hold a press conference.

Three people were injured and the windows of multiple cars were smashed in the fight.

The area outside the club became a war zone as men threw rocks at each other and beat each other up.

A case has been registered for rioting and creating public disturbance.

