Case registered after fight breaks out outside Rawalpindi Press Club

A case has been registered on behalf of the Rawalpindi Press Club after two groups clashed outside the club on Thursday.

The clash was between employees of a private housing society and people affected by the society. They had come to the press club to hold a press conference.

Three people were injured and the windows of multiple cars were smashed in the fight.

The area outside the club became a war zone as men threw rocks at each other and beat each other up.

A case has been registered for rioting and creating public disturbance.