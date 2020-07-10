CAA allows Air Arabia flight to land at Quetta airport

The Civil Aviation Authority has given an Air Arabia flight bringing back Pakistanis stranded in Sharjah permission to land at the Quetta airport.

The Air Arabia flight carrying at least 200 Pakistani nationals will land at the Quetta airport on July 17.

“The request of Air Arabia to operate flight G9568/9569 for repatriation of Pakistani nationals from Sharjah to Quetta on July 17, 2020 has been approved by the competent authority,” said a letter issued by the CAA’s air transport department.

The CAA, however, told Air Arabia that the crew will not be allowed to leave the plane after flying to Pakistan. The airline has also been told to follow the air travel SOPs issued by the government of Pakistan.