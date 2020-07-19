Sunday, July 19, 2020  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Six killed, 28 injured in accident in Nawabshah’s Qazi Ahmed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Six killed, 28 injured in accident in Nawabshah’s Qazi Ahmed

Photo: File

Six people were killed and 28 injured in a bus accident in Nawabshah’s Qazi Ahmed early Sunday.

The bus was travelling from Mansehra to Karachi when it hit a trailer in Qazi Ahmed, a town on the National Highway. Officials say the accident was caused by speeding.

The vehicle overturned when it hit the trailer, killing four people instantly. Initially 30 injuries were reported.

The Motorway Police, Edhi rescue teams and Sinda police reached the scene and used metal cutters to remove the bus’ body and get people out. They were taken to Civil Hospital, Qazi Ahmed where many had to be placed on the floor because there were no beds or stretchers available.

Nine people were in critical condition and transferred to Peoples Medical Hospital Nawabshah. Two people, the driver and another man, died there, taking the death toll to six.

FaceBook WhatsApp
nawabshah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.