British Airways resuming flight operations in Pakistan from August 14

The British Airways said it will resume its flight operations to Pakistan from UK from August 14.

According to a statement on the UK government’s website, the airline will start its direct flights three times a week to and from Heathrow airport and Islamabad. The first flight will land in Islamabad on August 14.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner said he would like to thank Pakistan’s government, British Airways and his team in Pakistan who have worked hard to deliver this welcome news.

“We are pleased to once again provide a service between Pakistan and the UK. We know many of our customers in both countries have been waiting to be reunited with friends and family,” Moran Birger, British Airways’ head of sales, said in a statement.

Due to COVID-19, passengers will be required to wear masks and will have access to hand sanitisers during the flight.