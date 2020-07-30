Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

British Airways resuming flight operations in Pakistan from August 14

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
British Airways resuming flight operations in Pakistan from August 14

File photo: AFP

The British Airways said it will resume its flight operations to Pakistan from UK from August 14.

According to a statement on the UK government’s website, the airline will start its direct flights three times a week to and from Heathrow airport and Islamabad. The first flight will land in Islamabad on August 14.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner said he would like to thank Pakistan’s government, British Airways and his team in Pakistan who have worked hard to deliver this welcome news.

“We are pleased to once again provide a service between Pakistan and the UK. We know many of our customers in both countries have been waiting to be reunited with friends and family,” Moran Birger, British Airways’ head of sales, said in a statement.

Due to COVID-19, passengers will be required to wear masks and will have access to hand sanitisers during the flight.

FaceBook WhatsApp
British Airways Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
British Airways, Pakistan, Flight Operations
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.