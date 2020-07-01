Boy killed in Indian firing along LoC

A boy was killed Tuesday night after Indian armed forces opened fire at the civilian population in the Lipa sector of Pakistani Kashimr along the Line of Control, says the ISPR.

The Pakistan Army responded to the Indian attack that targeted civilians with heavy weapons, artillery and mortars. The victim was a resident of Talwari village.

Indian troops unprovoked CFV targeting civil population using Artillery, Mortars & heavy weapons in Lipa Sector along #LOC late last night. A young boy resident of Talwari village martyred due to Indian indiscriminate firing. Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 1, 2020

On Sunday, the Pakistan Army shot down an Indian “spying” quadcopter in the Hot Spring Sector along the Line of Control.

The ISPR said the quadcopter had intruded 850 metres on Pakistan’s side of the Line of Control.

Such attempts by the Indian security forces are not new. This is the ninth Indian quadcopter shot down this year.