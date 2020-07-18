Saturday, July 18, 2020  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Bolan Medical College employees stage protests, block roads in Quetta

Posted: Jul 18, 2020
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Students and employees of Bolan Medical College took to the streets on Saturday to protest against the government by blocking access to Quetta’s Manan Chowk.

The protesters chanted slogans and warned that if their demands are not met, they will go on an indefinite hunger strike. They want the institution to be converted back into a college.

“Forty days ago we were promised that some progress will take place on our demands, but nothing has been done yet,” an employee of the college said.

People said that because of the protests, traffic congestion in the area has worsened.

Bolan Medical College was converted from a college to a university but the move drew the ire of both teachers and students.

