Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Bilawal: PTI government turns every crisis into a catastrophe

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bilawal: PTI government turns every crisis into a catastrophe

SAMAA TV/screengrab

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has had a history of turning ever crisis that has hit the country into a catastrophe, said Pakistan People’s Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“The challenges that Pakistan is facing today are the most difficult ones we have faced in history whether it’s the coronavirus, locust problem or economic challenges,” he said in a press conference at Bilawal House in Lahore on Wednesday.

“But the government, instead of making things better, worsens it every time,” Bilawal said, pointing out that that’s exactly what it did with the pandemic and the locust issue.

He said that the locusts could have had been dealt with earlier on but the government refused to take any step against it.

“The increase in petrol prices is like a bomb that has been dropped on the public,” the PPP chairperson said. “This just shows the hypocrisy of the government and its habit of taking U-turns.”

Bilawal said that in the budget the government had said that it will reduce the petrol prices but did exactly the opposite one day before the budget was approved. “They are just letting the oil companies make up for their losses without realising that it will bring a tsunami of inflation.”

“This year’s budget is a clear indication that the prime minister is only working for the rich and not for the poor,” he said, adding that PM Khan hasn’t ever even met those working in the frontline i.e. the doctors, paramedic staff and labourers.

Bilawal called the government’s claims of the coronavirus curve flattening false. He said that the country’s COVID-19 cases and it fatalities were still very high. “The government has not taken any step to curb the spread of the virus and has instead sabotaged the lives of the people.”

Sindh has set an example with its allowance to healthcare workers and the Shaheed Package. “We want these things to be implemented in other parts of the country as well,” the PPP chairperson said, emphasising that even those health care workers who work in ERs and OPDs should be given the allowances as they are at risk as well.

Bilawal named PM Khan the prime minister of social media. “He is not ready to become the prime minister of Pakistan,” he said, adding that he has invited the PM multiple times for debates in Parliament. “But he always makes his speeches when we aren’t there, behind our backs,” he said. “These people want to go back to one unit and take away the 1973 Constitution from us.”

Bilawal added that what the government was doing with the PIA pilots was “unfair and unjust”.

He called the Ehsaas Programme a fraud saying that most of the recipients didn’t even get the full amount promised to them. “This government is a mere puppet,” he said.

The PPP chairperson lauded the efforts of the Sindh police and Rangers for foiling the Karachi Stock Exchange terrorist attack. He said that the martyrs hailed from Sindh and saluted them.

Bilawal also said that the Sindh government has announced rewards for the martyrs and those injured. The situation of the province has improved because of the sacrifices of the security forces. They are the pride of every Pakistani, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilawal Bhuto Zardari PPP PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bilawal Bhutto, PPP, Imran Khan, PTI, coronavirus, locusts, economic losses, labourers, frontline, healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, PIA, pilots, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
NAB wants more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal
NAB wants more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.