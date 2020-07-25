Today’s outlook: Bilawal holds press conference, rain predicted in Karachi

Here are some of the new stories we are following today (Saturday):

The Met Office has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in different parts of Karachi today.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a press conference at Sindh House in Islamabad to give his opinion on the PTI’s governance during the two years they have been in power.

Unidentified attackers killed three friends who were out shopping for Eidul Azha in Peshawa.

Five women and four children were killed in an attack on a house in Rawalpindi’s Chauntra Friday. The attack was an outcome of enmity between two groups.

A five-storey building in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony has begun tilting. The building residents have been asked to vacate it. The Sindh Building Control Authority had declared the building “risky”.

ICYMI: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother has been appointed the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s District Central, despite not being a CSS qualified officer. People are criticising Zia-ur-Rehman’s appointment and calling it political. He has never held a post in Karachi. Click here to read the full story.