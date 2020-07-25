Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Bilawal holds press conference, rain predicted in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Bilawal holds press conference, rain predicted in Karachi

Photo: @MediaCellPPP/Twitter

Here are some of the new stories we are following today (Saturday):

  • The Met Office has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in different parts of Karachi today.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a press conference at Sindh House in Islamabad to give his opinion on the PTI’s governance during the two years they have been in power.
  • Unidentified attackers killed three friends who were out shopping for Eidul Azha in Peshawa.
  • Five women and four children were killed in an attack on a house in Rawalpindi’s Chauntra Friday. The attack was an outcome of enmity between two groups.
  • A five-storey building in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony has begun tilting. The building residents have been asked to vacate it. The Sindh Building Control Authority had declared the building “risky”.
  • ICYMI: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother has been appointed the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s District Central, despite not being a CSS qualified officer. People are criticising Zia-ur-Rehman’s appointment and calling it political. He has never held a post in Karachi. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bilawal holds press conference, rainfall predicted in Karachi, Bilawal on PTI, imran khan, pti cabinet, rains in karachi, maulana fazlur rehman brother, rawalpindi attack, PPP,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.