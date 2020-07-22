Bilawal demands NAB chairperson’s resignation over SC verdict

Says the corruption watchdog should be disbanded

The NAB chief should resign after the Supreme Court verdict’s in the Paragon City corruption case against Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique, said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday.

He termed the NAB law “black” and said it is used for “political engineering.

The PPP chairperson said all democratic forces should work together to disband NAB and the institution should be closed.

In its judgment on Khawaja Saad Rafique’s bail in the Paragon City case, the Supreme Court had lashed out at NAB for its “lack of professionalism, expertise and sincerity of cause,” which it said was the reason behind its abysmally low conviction rate.

“It is because of lack of professionalism, expertise and sincerity of cause that the conviction rate in NAB cases is abysmally low,” the two-member bench wrote in its judgment in the Paragon City corruption case against Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

In March, a bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, had granted bail to the two PML-N leaders in the case.

They had approached the apex court after the Lahore High Court had rejected their post-arrest bail. The PML-N leaders were arrested in December 2018.

In its judgment, the SC bench was critical of the accountability laws in the country and said they were used as tools to change the loyalties of politicians, and for “splintering” and “fracturing” political parties.