Bilawal calls PTI govt most corrupt regime in Pakistan’s history

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is the most corrupt regime in the history of Pakistan.

The PPP chairman said so while addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly. Tehreek-e-Insaf is staging a drama in the name of corruption, he said.

“Selected have failed on every front,” Bilawal said. “Imran Khan’s government is the most corrupt government in the history.”

PTI’s own auditor general admitted irregularities worth Rs270 billion, he said. The PPP chairman questioned if the people had forgotten Aleema Khan’s sewing machine.

Bilawal claimed that every member of PM Khan’s cabinet is involved in corruption. He said corruption is widespread in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

People were robbed by means of sugar, wheat and oil crises, he noted. The PPP chairman demanded the National Accountability Bureau identify the ones involved in these mega corruption scandals.

Bilawal, however, clarified that his party would never be a part of the minus-one move against government.