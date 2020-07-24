Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Bilawal calls Matiullah’s Jan’s abduction ‘attack on freedom of speech’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bilawal calls Matiullah’s Jan’s abduction ‘attack on freedom of speech’

Photo: Facebook

The abduction of journalist Matiullah Jan was an attack on Pakistan’s democracy and media, which is in all ways against the country’s laws, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday.

In a media briefing at the journalist’s house in Islamabad, he said that one can dislike Matiullah Jan and his views but kidnapping him was an attempt to snatch the freedom of speech from the public.

“An attack such as this one is not only unlawful and against the Constitution, but also inhumane,” Bilawal said.

Related: Journalist Matiullah Jan released 12 hours after being abducted

“I have come here today to extend my support to Matiullah Jan because what happened with him can happen with you or me as well,” he added.

Responding to Bilawal, the journalist thanked the PPP chairperson and other political parties for supporting him. “Freedom of speech is not only important for journalists but also Parliament and the judiciary,” he said.

Matiullah Jan was abducted on Tuesday from Islamabad’s Sector G-6. He was picked up from outside the school his wife works at around 11:10am.

A CCTV camera installed at the school has captured the incident and it showed people wearing black uniforms taking the journalist away.

He was released 12 hours later. His abductors left him near Fateh Jang after driving him around in a car for 11 hours blindfolded, according to his lawyer Shahid Abbasi.

Matiullah Jan, an outspoken journalist, has often come under attack on social media for his views. Last week, the Supreme Court had initiated contempt proceedings against him over a ‘derogatory’ tweet against the court and its judges.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Matiullah Jan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Matiullah Jan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardar, Supreme Court, judiciary, abduction, PPP, freedom of speech, Parliament, Constitution
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.