Bilawal calls Matiullah’s Jan’s abduction ‘attack on freedom of speech’

The abduction of journalist Matiullah Jan was an attack on Pakistan’s democracy and media, which is in all ways against the country’s laws, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday.

In a media briefing at the journalist’s house in Islamabad, he said that one can dislike Matiullah Jan and his views but kidnapping him was an attempt to snatch the freedom of speech from the public.

“An attack such as this one is not only unlawful and against the Constitution, but also inhumane,” Bilawal said.

“I have come here today to extend my support to Matiullah Jan because what happened with him can happen with you or me as well,” he added.

Responding to Bilawal, the journalist thanked the PPP chairperson and other political parties for supporting him. “Freedom of speech is not only important for journalists but also Parliament and the judiciary,” he said.

Matiullah Jan was abducted on Tuesday from Islamabad’s Sector G-6. He was picked up from outside the school his wife works at around 11:10am.

A CCTV camera installed at the school has captured the incident and it showed people wearing black uniforms taking the journalist away.

He was released 12 hours later. His abductors left him near Fateh Jang after driving him around in a car for 11 hours blindfolded, according to his lawyer Shahid Abbasi.

Matiullah Jan, an outspoken journalist, has often come under attack on social media for his views. Last week, the Supreme Court had initiated contempt proceedings against him over a ‘derogatory’ tweet against the court and its judges.