Shahbaz Gill’s Ajrak comments spark national outrage

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill is under fire after he made an unflattering comparison on PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wearing an Ajrak mask.

“Bilawal used to play the provincial card, now he’s playing the provincial mask,” Gill laughed while speaking on Geo TV talk show Capital Talk on Wednesday.

When anchorperson Hamid Mir asked if Gill had a problem with Bilawal’s masks, he denied it, but continued to comment on Bilawal. He compared the young MNA to children in villages who have old cloths tied around their mouths to stop them from eating too much.

His unflattering comparison angered people, especially PPP leaders, who said that Ajrak is an integral part of Sindh’s culture and there’s nothing wrong with wearing a mask made of it.

#AjrakIsOurPride & to hell with the joker who made fun of an #Ajrak cloth mask – they are stooping lower with each passing day but have miserably failed to perform and deliver. People are suffering due to their incompetence and they have no answers! #BilawalExposesFakeTabdeeli — Shazia Atta Marri (@ShaziaAttaMarri) July 22, 2020

Later, Gill uploaded a photo on Twitter wearing an Ajrak shawl. He wrote that Ajrak is a historical part of Sindhi culture and therefore shouldn’t be used for politicking.

سندھی اجرک سندھ کہ خوبصورت کلچر اور صدیوں پرانی ثقافت کی وارث ہے۔ سندھی اجرک پاکستان کہ آرٹ اور کرافٹ کا اہم ترین حصہ ہے۔ براہ کرم اس خوبصورت چیز کو اپنی سیاست کے لئے استعمال مت کریں۔



#AjrakIsOurPride pic.twitter.com/7oofyaFTNh — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 22, 2020

Mosharraf Zaidi, a columnist who was also on the show, said he should have been more vocal against Gill’s remarks and defended Ajrak.

On the moth eaten @HamidMirPAK show today, a comment about the ajrak has outraged many. My grandparents migrated to this country in the shade of the Ajrak. I should have spoken forcefully on its defense. Thanks to all those that demand better from me. #AjrakIsOurPride — Mosharraf Zaidi (@mosharrafzaidi) July 22, 2020

People had called him out for laughing at Gill’s comments on the show.

Back in 2009, then president Asif Ali Zardari was criticised by the media for wearing a Sindhi topi on foreign tours. People across Sindh condemned the criticism and began celebrating Ekta Day or Sindhi Cultural Day to celebrate the province’s culture.

It is celebrated on the first Sunday of December every year. Sindhis don Ajrak and hold rallies across the province.