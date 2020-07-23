Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Shahbaz Gill’s Ajrak comments spark national outrage

Posted: Jul 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shahbaz Gill’s Ajrak comments spark national outrage

Photo: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari/Facebook

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill is under fire after he made an unflattering comparison on PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wearing an Ajrak mask.

“Bilawal used to play the provincial card, now he’s playing the provincial mask,” Gill laughed while speaking on Geo TV talk show Capital Talk on Wednesday.

When anchorperson Hamid Mir asked if Gill had a problem with Bilawal’s masks, he denied it, but continued to comment on Bilawal. He compared the young MNA to children in villages who have old cloths tied around their mouths to stop them from eating too much.

His unflattering comparison angered people, especially PPP leaders, who said that Ajrak is an integral part of Sindh’s culture and there’s nothing wrong with wearing a mask made of it.

Later, Gill uploaded a photo on Twitter wearing an Ajrak shawl. He wrote that Ajrak is a historical part of Sindhi culture and therefore shouldn’t be used for politicking.

Mosharraf Zaidi, a columnist who was also on the show, said he should have been more vocal against Gill’s remarks and defended Ajrak.

People had called him out for laughing at Gill’s comments on the show.

Back in 2009, then president Asif Ali Zardari was criticised by the media for wearing a Sindhi topi on foreign tours. People across Sindh condemned the criticism and began celebrating Ekta Day or Sindhi Cultural Day to celebrate the province’s culture.

It is celebrated on the first Sunday of December every year. Sindhis don Ajrak and hold rallies across the province.

Ajrak Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Shahbaz Gill
 
