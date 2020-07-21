Man, woman killed for ‘honour’ in Bhakkar

A man and a woman were stabbed with a knife by their relatives in the name of ‘honour’ in Bhakkar on Monday, the police said.

The police have arrested 25 people from the woman’s family, including her brothers and husband.

A case has been registered against them under sections 302 (Punishment of qatl-i-amd), 311 (Death or imprisonment for life or a term which may extend to 14 or more years), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspects killed the victims and then secretly buried them in the district’s graveyard.

The Darya Khan police conducted an investigation and exhumed the bodies. They have been shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.