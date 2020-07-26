Action recommended against former Balochistan University VC who filmed students

The University of Balochistan syndicate has recommended judicial action against former vice-chancellor Jawed Iqbal after accusations of harassment and secretly filming students were proven true.

The syndicate has asked Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to order judicial action against him and four other employees and strip them of their awards and titles.

These four employees include the former registrar of the varsity. According to an FIA report, he installed 12 hidden cameras to film students.

Iqbal had stepped down as vice-chancellor in the wake of widespread criticism after students claimed that CCTV footage was being used by the varsity’s administration to harass and blackmail them.

Members of its academic staff even revealed that secret cameras were placed inside switchboards and keyboards to monitor the student’s activities. The university’s professors and staff members confirmed to the media that they have seen these ‘secret cameras’.

Many female students had claimed that the administration was using their videos to blackmail them and asking for sexual favours in return.

Iqbal stepped until the FIA completed its inquiry in the case. The Balochistan High Court had ordered the agency to submit the report and the new VC, to conduct a transparent investigation into the case.

A professor at the varsity, Fareed Achakzai, had also claimed that Iqbal was fired for harassing foreign students in 1992.