Balochistan: FC soldier martyred, terrorist killed in operations

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Balochistan: FC soldier martyred, terrorist killed in operations

Photo: File

An alleged terrorist was killed during an operation by the Frontier Corps in Balochistan’s Turbat on Saturday, according to the ISPR.

The man had been working for the Balochistan Liberation Army and was killed by the province’s Frontier Corps during an operation at his hideout in Buleda, the army’s media wing said.

A cache of arms, ammunition, grenades, communication equipment and IEDs material were recovered from his possession.

In another clash between security forces and terrorists in the province, Lance Naik Javed Karim, was martyred and three officers were injured.

The terrorists had fired on the forces during their routine patrolling near Pidarak, District Kech, 35 kilometres from Turbat. The forces have cordoned off the area and are on the lookout for the terrorists.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

Frontier Corps, officers, Pidarak, District Kech, Turbat, Balochistan, officers, BLA, terrorist,
 
