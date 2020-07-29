Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan shopping malls, markets allowed to stay open till midnight

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Balochistan shopping malls, markets allowed to stay open till midnight

Photo: Online

The Balochistan government has given permission to shopping malls, shops and markets to stay open till midnight.

It has allowed this till July 31 for Eid.

A notification issued on Wednesday read that all coronavirus standard operating procedures are to be followed.

Earlier today, the Punjab government too had eased lockdown restrictions for tailors, dry cleaners and laundry shops.

According to a notification issued by the government, these shops in Punjab will be allowed to remain open from 6am till midnight on Eidul Azha.

Currency exchange companies and fertilisers companies have also been granted permission to remain open. “On Eid, people living abroad usually send money to their relatives,” said Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Muhammad Usman.

The government decided to impose a smart lockdown in the province as Eidul Azha approaches. All markets will be closed from before Eid till August 2.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.