Balochistan shopping malls, markets allowed to stay open till midnight

The Balochistan government has given permission to shopping malls, shops and markets to stay open till midnight.

It has allowed this till July 31 for Eid.

A notification issued on Wednesday read that all coronavirus standard operating procedures are to be followed.

Earlier today, the Punjab government too had eased lockdown restrictions for tailors, dry cleaners and laundry shops.

According to a notification issued by the government, these shops in Punjab will be allowed to remain open from 6am till midnight on Eidul Azha.

Currency exchange companies and fertilisers companies have also been granted permission to remain open. “On Eid, people living abroad usually send money to their relatives,” said Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Muhammad Usman.

The government decided to impose a smart lockdown in the province as Eidul Azha approaches. All markets will be closed from before Eid till August 2.