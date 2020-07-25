Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
Balochistan minister booked for social media activist’s murder in Barkhan

Posted: Jul 25, 2020
Levies in Barkhan have registered a case against Balochistan Minister Abdul Rehman Khetran and his two guards for the murder of social media activist Anwar Jan Khetran.

Anwar was gunned down by unknown men in Barkhan on July 23 in Naharkot, according to the Levies.

According to the FIR, his brother Ghulam Sarwar told the levies that Anwar was killed because he wrote about the corruption of the provincial minister for food and welfare, Abdul Rehman, on social media.

The minister’s two gunmen Nadir Khan and Adam Khan are also nominated in the FIR. Sarwar told the law enforcers that the minister’s men had threatened his brother over the telephone for writing against the provincial minister on social media.

Abdul Rehman has, however, denied his involvement in the murder and said the two other people who were nominated in the FIR were not his gunmen.

MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
 
 
 
 
 
