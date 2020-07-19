Sunday, July 19, 2020  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan govt to act against ghost employees: chief minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Balochistan govt to act against ghost employees: chief minister

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan. Photo: ONLINE FILE

The Balochistan government has decided to take action against ghost employees, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said Sunday.

All deputy commissioners have been asked to collect data of ghost government employees, Khan said on Twitter.

These government employees receive salaries but do not show up for work in their departments.

The chief minister said data of such employees in health and education departments would be collected on priority basis.

The Balochistan government is also busy taking action against employees who got jobs on fake domiciles.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Balochistan, CM Jam Kamal Khan, ghost employees, health, education,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.