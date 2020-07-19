Balochistan govt to act against ghost employees: chief minister

The Balochistan government has decided to take action against ghost employees, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said Sunday.

All deputy commissioners have been asked to collect data of ghost government employees, Khan said on Twitter.

These government employees receive salaries but do not show up for work in their departments.

The chief minister said data of such employees in health and education departments would be collected on priority basis.

The Balochistan government is also busy taking action against employees who got jobs on fake domiciles.