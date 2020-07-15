Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan extends smart lockdown until July 30

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Balochistan extends smart lockdown until July 30

Photo: Online

The Balochistan government has announced that it will extend the smart lockdown in the province for 15 more days until July 30.

According to a notification issued by the government, all religious, social and political gatherings will be banned.

A restriction has been placed on pillion riding and travelling in groups and wearing masks at public places has been made compulsory.

Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines

Businesses and shops will be opened from 9am to 7pm.

Recreational places such as cinemas, marriage halls and shrines will also remain closed.

On the other hand, tandoor, pharmacies, meat shops and grocery stores will be allowed to remain open seven days a well for 24 hours.

Restaurants will remain open around the clock but only for home delivery and take-aways.

Balochistan has reported a total of 11,239 coronavirus cases and 127 fatalities so far.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for 'stealing milk'
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.