Balochistan extends smart lockdown until July 30

The Balochistan government has announced that it will extend the smart lockdown in the province for 15 more days until July 30.

According to a notification issued by the government, all religious, social and political gatherings will be banned.

A restriction has been placed on pillion riding and travelling in groups and wearing masks at public places has been made compulsory.

Businesses and shops will be opened from 9am to 7pm.

Recreational places such as cinemas, marriage halls and shrines will also remain closed.

On the other hand, tandoor, pharmacies, meat shops and grocery stores will be allowed to remain open seven days a well for 24 hours.

Restaurants will remain open around the clock but only for home delivery and take-aways.

Balochistan has reported a total of 11,239 coronavirus cases and 127 fatalities so far.