HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan court orders submission of report on online classes

Posted: Jul 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Balochistan court orders submission of report on online classes

The Balochistan High Court wants a report on online classes and its framework.

Last month, a petition was filed in the BHC against online classes in educational institutions by the higher education commission in the province.

A two-judge bench, comprising BHC Chief Justice Jamal Khan and Justice Nazeer Ahmed, heard the case.

The Baloch Students Organisation had challenged the HEC’s decision to hold online classes arguing that they had no internet facility and electricity problems because of unannounced load-shedding.

The petitioner’s lawyer said several institutions had even issued exam schedules instead of cancelling online classes. This has caused concern among students, he said.

On this, the BHC CJ questioned what the status is of the committee established to formulate how a framework for how online classes function. The additional home secretary responded that a meeting had been held and a plan worked out for the framework.

The court ordered the committee to submit its report in the next hearing.

Online classes started in Balochistan on instructions by the federal government in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

