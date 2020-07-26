Bahawalpur motorway policeman defrauds residents with fake jobs

An officer of the Motorway Police in Bahawalpur illegally employed 16 officers in the department and made them work for eight months without pay.

The suspect, identified as Hamza Habib, was a grade four officer in the Motorway Police’s Maintenance and Repair Department.

According to the police, he had taken millions from residents in return for the jobs. He gave them the salary for a month and then never paid them for the rest of the months.

The employees then went to the main office to complain about the delayed payments after which the truth came out.

The Highway Executive Officer has suspended the officer and begun an investigation into the crime.

Residents have demanded that the suspect be arrested and their money be given back to them. They have also filed an application against him at the anti-corruption department.