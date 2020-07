Rescue teams have reached the site

Casualties are feared after an under construction wedding hall collapsed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Mirpur Friday morning.

It is being reported that 30 labourers were working at the site of which 10 have been rescued and shifted to Mirpur DHQ.

Rescue efforts are currently under way.

Mirpur DHQ is located at a drive of 30 to 35 minutes from the collapse site.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.