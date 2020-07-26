Avoid visiting tourist spots this Eid, KP CM urges people

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has urged members of his cabinet, provincial lawmakers and people not to visit tourist spots on Eid.

Avoid embracing each other and gathering in large numbers too, the chief minister said in a statement.

The decision to reopen tourist spots in KP has yet to be made, according to CM Khan.

The directives by the chief minister are meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the province.

KP has so far reported 33,220 coronavirus cases. The virus has claimed 1,176 lives in the province.