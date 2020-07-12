Authorities seal Hardee’s Karachi branch for violating lockdown restrictions

Authorities sealed on Sunday Hardee’s Shaheed-e-Millat branch in Karachi for violating the lockdown restrictions.

The fast-food restaurant was open after specified hours and did not ensure implementation of the coronavirus SOPs.

The restaurant was sealed until further orders and fined Rs300,000, according to the Karachi East assistant commissioner.

On July 1, the Sindh government extended the lockdown for another 15 days. It instructed people not to unnecessary leave their homes from 7pm to 6am and wear face mask in public places.

Shops and businesses can stay open, while people can take away food from restaurants until 7pm. Home delivery is allowed until 11pm.

Sindh has so far reported 103,820 coronavirus cases, while 1,747 people have died of it.