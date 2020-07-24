Attock man shoots friend over Rs4 million: police

A man shot his friend and then dumped his body in an isolated area in Attock on Thursday, according to the police.

“We found a body on the Sanjwal Road after residents called us,” the Attock SHO said. “The man had been shot in his throat. We identified him via his identity card.”

He said the police used the data from the victim’s mobile phone to arrest the suspect, identified as Tahir, within 48 hours of finding his body.

Tahir and the victim had gotten into an argument after a business deal had gone bad after which Tahir demanded Rs4 million from him. When the victim refused, Tahir killed him.

Tahir confessed to his crime in police custody. A case has been registered and the murder weapon has been seized.