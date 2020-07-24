Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Attock man shoots friend over Rs4 million: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Attock man shoots friend over Rs4 million: police

File Photo

A man shot his friend and then dumped his body in an isolated area in Attock on Thursday, according to the police.

“We found a body on the Sanjwal Road after residents called us,” the Attock SHO said. “The man had been shot in his throat. We identified him via his identity card.”

He said the police used the data from the victim’s mobile phone to arrest the suspect, identified as Tahir, within 48 hours of finding his body.

Tahir and the victim had gotten into an argument after a business deal had gone bad after which Tahir demanded Rs4 million from him. When the victim refused, Tahir killed him.

Tahir confessed to his crime in police custody. A case has been registered and the murder weapon has been seized.

FaceBook WhatsApp
attock Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sanjwal road, attock, friend, Rs4 million, police, custody, case, weapon, mobile data
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.