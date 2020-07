An accountability court in Lahore has extended the bail of PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif till July 16 in an assets case. He has been accused of owning more assets than his known sources of income.

The court even approved his exemption from court appearance petition.

Azam Nazir Tarar, his lawyer, said that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Shehbaz’s arrest warrant in the case was issued on May 28, according to NAB.