Court to indict Zardari via video link on August 4

An accountability court in Islamabad has decided to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Thatta water supply scheme reference on August 4.

In a written verdict, the court has directed NAB to make all arrangements for the indictment. Zardari is expected to attend the proceedings via video link.

NAB has nominated 13 people in the case, including former government officials. They are accused of misusing their authority to illegally award contracts to private contractors and receiving kickbacks via fake accounts.

The court has declared Ashfaq Laghari, one of the people named in the reference, absconding. A separate trial will be held against him once he has been arrested.

Zardari, the PPP co-chairperson, is also expected to be indicted in money laundering and Park Lane references. These cases are both part of the fake accounts cases being investigated by NAB.