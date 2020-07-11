Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Asad Umar promises end to unscheduled load-shedding in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Asad Umar promises end to unscheduled load-shedding in Karachi

SAMAA TV/screengrab

Unscheduled power outages by K-Electric will come to an end from tomorrow onward, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar promised.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said that the Petroleum Division will increase its previous supply of 190 standard cubic feet gas to 290 cubic feet. “This means that an added 100 standard cubic feet of gas will be provided to K-Electric every day,” the minister explained.

The units of the company near Bin Qasim will be run on furnace oil within a few days and the supply of oil has been increased by the division.

Umar clarified that the development does not imply that the Petroleum Division was at fault. “For that we have a separate forum, NEPRA, which will decide who was actually at fault,” he said.

Their government’s aim today was to decide how to end unscheduled and uninformed load-shedding. “After these decisions, from tomorrow onward, Karachi will be free of load-shedding,” the minister said, adding that the electricity supply will be increased by 70%.

Umar said next year, before summer 2021, additional electricity of 550 megawatts will be generated. In the summer of 2022, 800 megawatts more will be provided to the city. “So in total, by 2022, 1,350 megawatts of electricity will be increased in the megapolis,” he said, adding that the cabinet committee on energy has already decided this.

The minister said that although K-Electric has been privatised, Karachi, however, has not been privatised. The federal government will always work for the residents of the city, he assured.

FaceBook WhatsApp
asad umar Karachi Load Shedding
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Asad Umar, K-electric, load shedding, federal govt, residents, karachi, petroleum division, NEPRA
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.