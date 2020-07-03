Asad Umar and I are not candidates for premiership: Qureshi

Says there's no room for minus-one in the current set-up

There's no room for minus-one in the current set-up, the minister told anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show Nadeem Malik Live.

Qureshi said Imran Khan is the only leader in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The anchorperson asked the minister about his and Asad Umar's aspirations to become the prime minister.

"That’s not true," Qureshi replied. "Neither Asad Umar is so naive, nor am I to seriously contemplate this."

Qureshi's statement came days after media reports suggested that a few members accused others of lobbying for the prime minister's slot in a recent meeting of the federal cabinet.

These reports were followed by the opposition parties' calls for PM Khan's resignation over massive hike in petroleum prices.

Qureshi further said the government is aware of its performance and headed towards further improvement.