Pakistan Army troops rescue 17 after Mirpur wedding hall collapse

50 people were said to be trapped under the rubble

The army had sent its urban search and rescue team after the collapse in Chaksawari area of Mirpur, the ISPR said in a statement.

Army troops and civil administration officials were still busy in the rescue operation.

A senior police official earlier told SAMAA TV that at least 50 people were trapped under the debris.

The labourers and the lawn’s owner were busy in the construction work at the time of the collapse.