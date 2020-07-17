Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan Army troops rescue 17 after Mirpur wedding hall collapse

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
50 people were said to be trapped under the rubble

The Pakistan Army has rescued 17 people who were trapped under the rubble of a four-storey wedding hall that collapsed in Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The army had sent its urban search and rescue team after the collapse in Chaksawari area of Mirpur, the ISPR said in a statement.

Army troops and civil administration officials were still busy in the rescue operation.

A senior police official earlier told SAMAA TV that at least 50 people were trapped under the debris.

The labourers and the lawn’s owner were busy in the construction work at the time of the collapse.
AZAD KASHMIR building collapse Pakistan Army
 
