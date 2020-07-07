Armed men loot Rs20m from Karachi car showroom

Armed robbers took away over Rs20 million from a car showroom on Karachi’s Jamshed Road, the owner said Tuesday.

“Some people came inside… they were armed, they took laptop and cash,” Abdul Rahim, the car dealer, told SAMAA TV. They took away the CCTV camera system installed inside, he added.

The president for car market association told SAMAA TV that the showroom had over Rs20 million as other car dealers had given their money to Rahim for safekeeping.

The association’s president noted that there is an office of the Superintendent of Police and a police station nearby. “It is almost a red zone area,” he added.

He lamented that the robbers managed to loot the showroom owner despite all this.