PTI held talks with Aman Committee: Ghani

Posted: Jul 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PTI held talks with Aman Committee: Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani. Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf held talks with the Uzair Baloch-led Peoples Aman Committee before it came into power.

Ghani said this while addressing a joint press conference along with Nasir Shah in Karachi. He criticised Zaidi for his statements regarding the Uzair Baloch JIT report and then release of an “explosive” video relating to Asif Ali Zardari.

The Sindh minister claimed that the PTI had been in contact with the outlawed Peoples Aman Committee before it came into power.

Arif Alvi, Ali Zaidi and Imran Ismail had formed a committee to convince Aman Committee members to join the PTI, he claimed.

Aman Committee members kept participating in the PTI sit-in at the Sea View beach in Karachi, according to Ghani. The two sides held meetings.

Baloch’s aide Habib Jan said that PTI rallies in Karachi succeeded because of Aman Committee, he said. Jan also held a telephonic conversation with Imran Khan in 2011.

The Sindh minister said PTI members have no idea what they are saying, neither do they admit their mistakes.

