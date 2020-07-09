Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

APS attack: Commission submits inquiry report in Supreme Court

Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
APS attack: Commission submits inquiry report in Supreme Court

A Pakistani army soldier looks at a plaque listing the best sports students at the site of the militants' attack on the army-run school in Peshawar on December 18, 2014. Photo: AFP

The judicial commission formed to investigate the 2014 attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School has submitted its report in the Supreme Court on Thursday, the commission’s spokesperson said.

The commission recorded the statements of 101 witnesses and 31 police and other officials of law enforcement agencies for its 3,000 page report. It has been prepared by Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan of the Peshawar High Court.

Over 140 children and school staffers were gunned down in an attack on an army-run school in Peshawar on December 16, 2014. The attack was claimed by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

In October 2018, Supreme Court’s former chief justice Saqib Nisar had set up a one-man commission headed by Justice Khan. The commission was made after the parents of children demanded the authorities form a high-level inquiry commission to investigate the massacre.

Pakistan hanged four men in December, 2015 for their involvement in the attack on the army-run school. They were convicted by a military court and their death sentences were confirmed by the then army chief.

In 2016, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani confirmed to former PM Nawaz Sharif the death a senior fugitive Taliban commander responsible for the 2014 massacre of students.

Umar Naray, the senior commander of the Pakistani Taliban and believed to be the mastermind of the attack on the Army Public School, had also been killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on July 9, 2016.

Army Public School Peshawar
 
Army Public, School, Peshawar, Judicial Commission, Pakistan, Taliban, APS
 
