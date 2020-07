Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Monday):

Anti-polio vaccination drives will kick off in different parts of Pakistan. The campaign is scheduled to last three days and aims to vaccinate some 800,000 children, according to the officials.

A PML-N delegation will meet PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore.

The opposition has demanded that the special assistants of Prime Minister Imran Khan who have dual nationalities should tender their resignations.

Punjab Fisheries Minister Asad Khokhar resigned from his post on Sunday citing personal reasons.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of singer Gul Panra’s TikTok video that was shot inside the residence of the Khyber District’s deputy commissioner.

ICYMI: An agreement between the K-Electric and the PPP government has emerged through which the government wrote off billions owed by the power utility.