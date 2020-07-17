Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

FIA arrests Karachi man for financing ‘anti-Pakistan elements’

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
FIA arrests Karachi man for financing ‘anti-Pakistan elements’

File photo

The Federal Investigation Agency’s Counter-Terrorism wing has arrested a man in Karachi’s Saddar for allegedly running a network that transferred money to organisations engaged in causing instability in Pakistan.

He has been accused of running a hawala network. Hawala refers to an illegal practise that involves the transfer of money. Transactions are made outside the conventional banking system usually to fund dangerous and suspicious activities.

The FIA says Mohammad Yasin was a part of a network that is hired by entities that want to harm the country.

He was working as a manager in a money exchange company and was apprehended on Friday on the tip-off of RAW agents that are under the agency’s custody, the FIA said.

Airports across the country have been apprised on the arrest and provided complete information about Yasin in case the suspect tried to escape.

A cell phone, laptop and some documents have been seized from the suspect.

Karachi
 
Hawala suspect working for 'anti-Pakistan' elements arrested in Karachi's Sadar
 
