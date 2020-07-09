Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Another dangerous building nears its collapse in Karachi’s Lyari Town

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Another dangerous building nears its collapse in Karachi’s Lyari Town

Photo: Samaa Digital

Another dangerous building in Karachi’s Lyari Town is nearing its collapse. The four-storey Fatima Manzil is located in Lyari’s UC-4.

Parts of the dilapidated building have already started crumbling. It is also there on the Sindh Building Control Authority’s list of dangerous buildings in the city.

Residents of the building have been moving out since Wednesday, according to the locals. However, SBCA officials have not yet visited the site for inspection.

K-Electric and other utilities have already disconnected power and water connections of the building.

Another dilapidated building came crashing down in Lyari last month. The collapse killed at least six people and left a dozen others wounded.

FaceBook WhatsApp
building collapse Karachi SBCA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, SBCA, dangerous building,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to mother on 70th birthday
Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to mother on 70th birthday
You can help KP design monument for coronavirus frontline heroes
You can help KP design monument for coronavirus frontline heroes
Seven killed in van-truck collision in Rahim Yar Khan
Seven killed in van-truck collision in Rahim Yar Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.