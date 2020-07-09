Another dangerous building nears its collapse in Karachi’s Lyari Town

Another dangerous building in Karachi’s Lyari Town is nearing its collapse. The four-storey Fatima Manzil is located in Lyari’s UC-4.

Parts of the dilapidated building have already started crumbling. It is also there on the Sindh Building Control Authority’s list of dangerous buildings in the city.

Residents of the building have been moving out since Wednesday, according to the locals. However, SBCA officials have not yet visited the site for inspection.

K-Electric and other utilities have already disconnected power and water connections of the building.

Another dilapidated building came crashing down in Lyari last month. The collapse killed at least six people and left a dozen others wounded.