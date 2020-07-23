Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Another 36 die of coronavirus in Sindh

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Another 36 die of coronavirus in Sindh

Frere Hall, Karachi. Photo: ONLINE

Another 36 people died of coronavirus in Sindh on Thursday, taking the provincial death toll to 2,096, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The province reported 67 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, CM Shah said in his daily update on the pandemic.

Sindh has so far reported 115,883 cases. Of them, 99,402 patients have recovered from the infection.

The number of active cases in the province stands at 14,385, according to the chief minister. Of them, 13,641 are isolated at their homes, 59 in isolation centres and 670 in hospitals.

The province currently has 440 critically ill patients. Of them, 70 are on life support.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Murad Ali shah Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh, coronavirus, Murad Ali Shah, chief minister
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.