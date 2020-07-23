Another 36 die of coronavirus in Sindh

Another 36 people died of coronavirus in Sindh on Thursday, taking the provincial death toll to 2,096, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The province reported 67 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, CM Shah said in his daily update on the pandemic.

Sindh has so far reported 115,883 cases. Of them, 99,402 patients have recovered from the infection.

The number of active cases in the province stands at 14,385, according to the chief minister. Of them, 13,641 are isolated at their homes, 59 in isolation centres and 670 in hospitals.

The province currently has 440 critically ill patients. Of them, 70 are on life support.