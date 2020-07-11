Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised after positive COVID-19 test

Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan attends an event. File/AFP

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was shifted to a hospital on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19, he confirmed on Twitter Saturday.

In a tweet, the Bollywood superstar said that the hospital is informing authorities and have conducted tests of his family and staff.

“All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” the 77-year-old actor said.

Kiran Kumar, another Bollywood actor, tested positive for the virus in May this year. He has now recovered.

Amitabh Bachchan Coronavirus
 
