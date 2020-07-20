Amir Liaquat says PM has rejected his National Assembly resignation

PTI leader Amir Liaquat Hussain says Prime Minister Imran Khan considers him an asset for the party and rejected his resignation from the National Assembly.

On Thursday, Liaquat announced that he has decided to resign, saying that he was helpless as the MNA and in helping resolve problems prevailing across Karachi.

However, after meeting with the PM on Monday, Liaquat tweeted that the premier rejected his four-pager resignation.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے طویل ملاقات، 4صفحات پر مشتمل استعفی مستردکردیا،اس پر بات نہیں ہوگی اپنا دل کھول کر وزیراعظم کے سامنے رکھا، انہوں نے کراچی کےمسائل پر آواز بلند کرنے کو سراہااور کہا یہی ایک سیاسی سوجھ بوجھ اور عوام کا درد رکھنے والے منتخب رہنما کا کردار ہوناچاہیے — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) July 20, 2020

The PTI member said the PM assured him of looking into the city’s issues soon and was happy that he’s part of the PTI and raising his voice for Karachi.