Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Amir Liaquat says PM has rejected his National Assembly resignation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Amir Liaquat says PM has rejected his National Assembly resignation

Photo: File

PTI leader Amir Liaquat Hussain says Prime Minister Imran Khan considers him an asset for the party and rejected his resignation from the National Assembly.

On Thursday, Liaquat announced that he has decided to resign, saying that he was helpless as the MNA and in helping resolve problems prevailing across Karachi.

However, after meeting with the PM on Monday, Liaquat tweeted that the premier rejected his four-pager resignation.

The PTI member said the PM assured him of looking into the city’s issues soon and was happy that he’s part of the PTI and raising his voice for Karachi.

Amir Liaquat Imran Khan
 
Amir Liaquat says PM has rejected his resignation as MNA
 
